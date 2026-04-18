Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,260 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 45,967 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,328.5% during the fourth quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Prospera Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,916 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Microsoft Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MSFT opened at $422.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $355.67 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Melius Research set a $430.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $577.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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