Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 223,597 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $64,588,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,188,140 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $343,206,000 after purchasing an additional 738,122 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,845 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $331.79 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $373.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.80. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $425.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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