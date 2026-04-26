M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 1,941.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,914 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $287.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 135.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $242.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total value of $1,749,131.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839.56. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,192,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 753,113 shares of company stock valued at $184,368,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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