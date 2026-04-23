M&T Bank Corp Makes New $38.55 Million Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $38,545,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.73% of White Mountains Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $2,265.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,078.35. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,648.00 and a 1 year high of $2,333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.35.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $379.45 by ($339.68). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5.0%. White Mountains Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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