M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,696 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $323.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $268.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $80.51 and a twelve month high of $330.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Vertiv from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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