MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $948,000 Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 172,572 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Edison International were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

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Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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