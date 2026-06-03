Natixis Advisors LLC Has $62.21 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 317.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 596,944 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Ingersoll Rand worth $62,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IR opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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