Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,955 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Clorox were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,545,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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