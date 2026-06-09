Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 236,989 Shares of The Campbell's Company $CPB

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,395 shares of the company's stock after selling 236,989 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Campbell's worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell's by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,034 shares of the company's stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 78,824 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Campbell's in the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell's in the 4th quarter worth $1,596,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell's in the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell's in the 4th quarter worth $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company's stock.

Campbell's Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell's Company has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Campbell's had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Campbell's from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Campbell's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell's from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Campbell's from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

Key Stories Impacting Campbell's

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell's this week:

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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