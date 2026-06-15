NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,795 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,844 shares of the energy company's stock worth $501,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,707,442 shares of the energy company's stock worth $328,146,000 after acquiring an additional 267,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,224 shares of the energy company's stock worth $66,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,379 shares of the energy company's stock worth $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 139,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,137 shares of the energy company's stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Core Natural Resources

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $4,122,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,115,000. This trade represents a 28.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $97,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,855.40. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CNR opened at $91.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.14.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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