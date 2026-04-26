Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 1.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,322,273,000 after buying an additional 1,493,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 226.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,245,533,000 after buying an additional 1,751,432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,216,908 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,093,800,000 after buying an additional 293,784 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $500.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $531.00.

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Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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