Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Buys 47,809 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 232.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $429.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $341.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More.

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More.

Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More.

VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More.

Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More.

Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning risk — coverage notes elevated trailing/forward P/E ratios and AVGO trading near its 52‑week highs, which increases downside if growth expectations slip or macro sentiment turns. Read More.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here