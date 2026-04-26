Ninety One UK Ltd Has $1.24 Billion Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 168,406 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Broadcom worth $1,242,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More.

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration — Broadcom and Google launched Cloud Network Insights (end‑to‑end network observability for multi‑cloud/hybrid/SaaS), which supports Broadcom’s push into higher‑margin infrastructure software and recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More.

Multi‑year Meta AI infrastructure partnership — a large cloud/AI customer win that expands Broadcom’s addressable market in AI infrastructure and validates its enterprise AI roadmap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More.

VMware Tanzu integration for enterprise AI — Broadcom extended its software stack into a secure runtime for Autonomous AI on VMware, reinforcing software recurring revenue and enterprise AI positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More.

Broad sector tailwind — the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) logged a record 17‑day winning streak, reflecting strong demand momentum across chips and lifting broad market sentiment for AVGO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Technical and analyst backing — AVGO formed a bullish 50/200-day "golden cross" (a common momentum signal), and analysts call AVGO one of the few drivers of big 2026 earnings growth alongside NVDA; high-profile investor mentions (e.g., Ken Griffin) add institutional interest. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More.

Analyst/commentary roundups — several outlets published bullish theses and “stocks to buy” lists highlighting AVGO’s AI exposure and software mix; useful for sentiment but mainly a compilation of existing catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and positioning risk — coverage notes elevated trailing/forward P/E ratios and AVGO trading near its 52‑week highs, which increases downside if growth expectations slip or macro sentiment turns. Read More.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $422.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $429.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $341.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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