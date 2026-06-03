Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,386,716 Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,386,716 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $293,471,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.72% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75 and a beta of 0.66. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.Genuine Parts's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is currently 988.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Raymond James Financial raised Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $160.00 price objective on Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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