Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 1,135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 203,804 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 918,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $74,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,550,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $126,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.80 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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