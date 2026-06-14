Nutrien Ltd. $NTR is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s 6th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,108 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 185,864 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 7.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Nutrien worth $157,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,642 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,986 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nutrien Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Nutrien from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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