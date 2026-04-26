NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.2%

NXPI stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $176.26 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

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