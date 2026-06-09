O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,754 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Summer Road LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 52,066 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 48,583 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,914,024 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $559,069,000 after acquiring an additional 75,202 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.47.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

DIS opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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