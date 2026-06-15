Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD Invests $4.48 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,813 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potentia Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 999.1% in the fourth quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 4,715 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Netflix by 873.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,204,532 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $206,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,163 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Pingora Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,316.3% during the 4th quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 5,920 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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