PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $372,000 in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

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USA Rare Earth Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ USAR opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting USA Rare Earth

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth announced it will invest about $1.2 billion in a new South Carolina facility, aimed at expanding domestic production of magnets, refined metals, strip-cast materials and alloys. The project is expected to create roughly 490 high-skill jobs and strengthen the company’s U.S. mine-to-magnet strategy. Reuters article

USA Rare Earth announced it will invest about in a new South Carolina facility, aimed at expanding domestic production of magnets, refined metals, strip-cast materials and alloys. The project is expected to create roughly and strengthen the company’s U.S. mine-to-magnet strategy. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to the company’s broader growth plans, including an expanded commitment to France with more than €175 million in planned investment through 2030. That supports additional capacity for metal, alloy and magnet production and signals a larger global footprint. Proactive Investors article

Investors also reacted to the company’s broader growth plans, including an expanded commitment to France with more than in planned investment through 2030. That supports additional capacity for metal, alloy and magnet production and signals a larger global footprint. Positive Sentiment: USA Rare Earth was also selected for up to $19.3 million in Department of Energy funding to advance a pilot rare earth separation facility, which could help accelerate U.S. processing capacity and improve the company’s financing outlook. Zacks article

USA Rare Earth was also selected for up to in Department of Energy funding to advance a pilot rare earth separation facility, which could help accelerate U.S. processing capacity and improve the company’s financing outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and sector commentary has also been supportive, with rare earth stocks broadly benefiting from renewed investor interest in domestic supply-chain names and defense/EV-related materials. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on USAR. Weiss Ratings upgraded USA Rare Earth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price target on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAR

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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