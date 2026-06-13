Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $132.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,774 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $132,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 387,041 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $105,221,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Livet Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,716 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $148,902,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $291.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $285.64 and its 200 day moving average is $272.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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