Rathbones Group PLC Has $333.43 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,030 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.21% of S&P Global worth $333,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3,430.6% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,554,571 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $819,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,540 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after buying an additional 730,354 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 104,031.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 595,631 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $289,900,000 after buying an additional 595,059 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,503,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $372,841,000 after acquiring an additional 339,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $563.53.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $431.09 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company's 50 day moving average price is $439.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.44. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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