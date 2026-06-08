Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.45 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $706.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $742.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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