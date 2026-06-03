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Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Arista Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rice Partnership LLC cut its Arista Networks stake by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 30,399 shares and ending with 47,254 shares worth about $6.19 million.
  • Arista continues to draw attention from investors and analysts thanks to strong AI networking and data-center demand, with recent commentary generally staying bullish on the stock’s growth outlook.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, including EPS of $0.87 on revenue of $2.71 billion, and analysts now have an average price target of $185.72 with a “Buy” rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,254 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 30,399 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $175.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 971 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $136,843.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,378,859.12. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,935,142 shares of company stock valued at $313,589,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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