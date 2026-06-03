Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 10,613 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot’s interconnected retail strategy is being credited with lifting sales and driving double-digit online growth, even in a challenged home improvement market. Is Home Depot's Interconnected Retail Strategy Paying Off?

Home Depot’s interconnected retail strategy is being credited with lifting sales and driving double-digit online growth, even in a challenged home improvement market. Positive Sentiment: A favorable Texas Supreme Court decision limiting shipper liability in the Home Depot/Werner case may reduce long-term legal risk and investor uncertainty. Texas court nixes shipper liability in Home Depot/Werner case

A favorable Texas Supreme Court decision limiting shipper liability in the Home Depot/Werner case may reduce long-term legal risk and investor uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Home Depot’s latest quarter showed revenue of $41.77 billion, beating expectations, and the company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance, which can reassure investors about earnings visibility.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $311.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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