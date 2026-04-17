Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $3.06 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 917.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50 day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.53. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,531,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,590,376.81. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 704,009 shares of company stock valued at $88,536,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here