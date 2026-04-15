Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,843 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,843 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Reliance worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This represents a 63.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $315.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Reliance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $324.80.

View Our Latest Report on RS

Reliance Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RS stock opened at $323.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $317.05 and its 200-day moving average is $299.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $365.59.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reliance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reliance wasn't on the list.

While Reliance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here