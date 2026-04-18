Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,616 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 16,616 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company's stock.

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White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0%

WTM opened at $2,318.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,209.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,063.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,648.00 and a one year high of $2,333.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $379.45 by ($339.68). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.0%. White Mountains Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WTM shares. Weiss Ratings raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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