Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 36,691 Shares of RH $RH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,676 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.71% of RH worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in RH by 87.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of RH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,122 shares of the company's stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in RH by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 492 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RH by 30.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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RH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Negative Sentiment: RH director stock sales were reported twice in the last day, including transactions worth about $446,688 and $330,300, which may reinforce concerns about insider confidence and add to near-term selling pressure.

RH director stock sales were reported twice in the last day, including transactions worth about $446,688 and $330,300, which may reinforce concerns about insider confidence and add to near-term selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: The broader backdrop remains mixed: RH recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but revenue still declined year over year, and analysts expect full-year profitability to improve from current levels.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 3,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $446,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,520. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,108. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Stock Down 0.8%

RH opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.91. RH has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The business's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Further Reading

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