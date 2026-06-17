Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 820,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $242,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,980,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,285,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after buying an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,875,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,341,787,000 after buying an additional 2,781,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BMY opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

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