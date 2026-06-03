Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 54,303 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 112,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 81,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,297,717 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 423,933 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in BorgWarner by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 85,138 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,403.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 96,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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