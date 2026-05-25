ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 464.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,396 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0%

NOW opened at $102.13 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Capital One Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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