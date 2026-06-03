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Shepherd Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,975 Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Parker-Hannifin logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shepherd Street Advisors LLC opened a new position in Parker-Hannifin, buying 1,975 shares valued at about $1.736 million. The stake represents roughly 1.7% of the fund’s portfolio.
  • Parker-Hannifin reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $8.17 beating estimates and revenue of $5.49 billion topping forecasts. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year, and the company also raised its quarterly dividend to $2.00 per share from $1.80.
  • Institutional interest in PH remains high, with about 82.44% of shares owned by institutions and hedge funds. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy, with a consensus price target of $1,020.80.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Parker-Hannifin.

Shepherd Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.7% of Shepherd Street Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,793,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,904,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,960,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,959,166,000 after purchasing an additional 169,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,207,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,674,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,230,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $836.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $646.51 and a 12 month high of $1,034.96. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $911.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $915.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,137.00 to $1,141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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