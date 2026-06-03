Shepherd Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Shepherd Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,486 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $495.91 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $521.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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