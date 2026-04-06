Signaturefd LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 411.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $18,599,709,000 after purchasing an additional 315,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after buying an additional 131,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $720,325,000 after buying an additional 3,743,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,104,956,000 after buying an additional 118,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,910,078 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,963,713,000 after buying an additional 177,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $101.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.80. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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