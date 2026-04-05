Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,094 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,507 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 124,807,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,886,000 after buying an additional 5,030,425 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Sirius XM by 66.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,014 shares of the company's stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 779.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,237 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 102,133 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 84,751 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sirius XM from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Key Stories Impacting Sirius XM

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About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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