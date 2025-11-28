Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 25,309 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,591 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,023 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 153,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $56,101,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $497.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.60.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4%

Home Depot stock opened at $356.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $436.36. The company has a market capitalization of $354.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

