Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $22.18 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,672 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up approximately 4.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.42% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company's stock.

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White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $2,252.94 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $2,222.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2,083.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.35. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,648.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,333.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $379.45 by ($339.68). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.62%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. White Mountains Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTM

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Further Reading

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