St. James Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,964 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 64,106 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,668,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,318,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,917,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,577,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.29.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,976. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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