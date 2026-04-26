Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Earnings & press coverage

Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Analyst target upgrades

Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Positive Sentiment: Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Deutsche Bank price target raise

Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Market breadth coverage

Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Neutral Sentiment: Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Morgan Stanley note

Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: commentary and analysis warn the stock reflects a lot of AI upside already — some investors may view multiple and momentum as stretched, which could amplify pullbacks on any growth-slow surprises. Valuation caution analysis

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.49.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $267.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.24. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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