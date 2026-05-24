T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 202.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 113,471 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $832,438,000 after acquiring an additional 877,384 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.24. The company has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,602. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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