TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,819 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Leidos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 1.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Leidos by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Leidos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.50.

View Our Latest Report on LDOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report).

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