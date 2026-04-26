Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 33,312 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,269 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here