Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at $276,314,121.12. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,819,311. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $158,138,447. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,260.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,632.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.38 and a 1-year high of $1,661.79. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,069.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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