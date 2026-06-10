The Campbell's Company $CPB Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680,839 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,757,264 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.90% of Campbell's worth $74,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Campbell's by 3.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell's by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,369,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell's during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Campbell's by 40.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell's by 333.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Campbell's Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ CPB opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.02. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Campbell's Company has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Campbell's's payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut Campbell's from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Campbell's from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell's from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $21.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell's

Key Stories Impacting Campbell's

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell's this week:

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report).

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