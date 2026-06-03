The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 320.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,577 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $429,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $311.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $310.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot’s interconnected retail strategy is being credited with lifting sales and driving double-digit online growth, even in a challenged home improvement market. Is Home Depot's Interconnected Retail Strategy Paying Off?

Home Depot’s interconnected retail strategy is being credited with lifting sales and driving double-digit online growth, even in a challenged home improvement market. Positive Sentiment: A favorable Texas Supreme Court decision limiting shipper liability in the Home Depot/Werner case may reduce long-term legal risk and investor uncertainty. Texas court nixes shipper liability in Home Depot/Werner case

A favorable Texas Supreme Court decision limiting shipper liability in the Home Depot/Werner case may reduce long-term legal risk and investor uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Home Depot’s latest quarter showed revenue of $41.77 billion, beating expectations, and the company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance, which can reassure investors about earnings visibility.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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