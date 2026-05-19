Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 739,762 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $56,984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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