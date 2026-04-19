Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 35,808 Shares of Kforce Inc. $KFRC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,715 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 35,808 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Kforce worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 709,550 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,507 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 499,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 144.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 243,303 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 49.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 409,575 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 135,804 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 258.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,019 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 205,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company's stock.

Get Kforce alerts: Sign Up

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.49. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $47.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $332.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Kforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Kforce from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kforce wasn't on the list.

While Kforce currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here