Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 211,116 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,185,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 211,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.44% of Lam Research worth $22,456,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $267.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $275.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average is $198.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Earnings & press coverage

Q3 results beat expectations (EPS $1.47, revenue $5.84B) and management gave strong FY guidance tied to AI demand — investors view this as confirmation of a multi-year WFE upcycle. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Analyst target upgrades

Major analysts have lifted price targets across the board (examples: TD Cowen $340, Susquehanna $385, JPMorgan $315, BofA $330), signaling upgraded revenue and margin forecasts driven by AI memory and logic chip spending. Positive Sentiment: Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Deutsche Bank price target raise

Several bank research notes reiterated buy/outperform ratings and sizable upside, reinforcing momentum and prompting institutional buyers to add exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Market breadth coverage

Broad market action (Dow slip while Nasdaq gains) and strong moves in other chip names (Intel, AMD, Arm) contributed to sector flow into semiconductor-equipment names including LRCX. Neutral Sentiment: Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Morgan Stanley note

Not all firms moved to buy: a few kept neutral/equal-weight stances (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas), showing some analysts want to see more cycles of delivery before upgrading conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: commentary and analysis warn the stock reflects a lot of AI upside already — some investors may view multiple and momentum as stretched, which could amplify pullbacks on any growth-slow surprises. Valuation caution analysis

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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