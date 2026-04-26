Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.47% of Micron Technology worth $30,427,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $496.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $560.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $506.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.36.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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